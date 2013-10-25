Fox Picks Up 'Dads' for Full Season

Fox has picked up its other new Tuesday comedy for a full season, giving Dads a back-nine order on Friday.

The Seth MacFarlane produced multi-cam sitcom premiered Sept. 16 to a solid 2.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.76 million total viewers, but has dropped off in the subsequent weeks, averaging a 1.5 rating over its first six episodes.

"Fox has been looking to break into the multi-camera format for some time," said Fox entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly. "With Dads, we have an asset that we can grow, and we're looking forward to seeing where the fantastic cast and the creative minds of Seth, Alec, Mike and Wellesley take us the rest of the season."

Dads joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine, CBS' The Millers, Mom and The Crazy Ones as comedies to get full-season pickups so far this season.