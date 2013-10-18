Fox Picks Up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' for Full Season; Gives It Post-Super Bowl Slot

Hours after CBS picked up a trio of new comedies for a full season, Fox has given Brooklyn Nine-Nine a back-nine order.

Additionally, Fox announced Friday that Brooklyn Nine-Nine, along with New Girl, will receive the plum post-Super Bowl slot next February. Super Bowl XVLIII is set for Feb. 2, 2014. Last year's lead out, Elementary, drew a 7.8 rating and 20.8 million total viewers, though it was the latest to start leading out of the big game, due to a 34-minute power outage.

After premiering early to a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has seen its overnights dip, averaging a 1.8 rating over its first five telecast, although the show receives a sizable lift with DVR playback.

Fox's other new comedy on that night, the Seth MacFarlane-produced Dads, remains in limbo.