Fox Outlines Plan for Nov. 12 Inaugural UFC Bout

Fox

outlined its coverage plans for its inaugural UFC broadcast on Nov. 12,

featuring 4 ½ hours of fight coverage beginning the night before (Nov.

11).

The

match, a heavyweight title fight between reigning champ Cain Velasquez

and Junior dos Santos, will be the first UFC fight to air on broadcast

television.

As

expected, Fuel TV will handle all of the pre- and post-fight duties,

beginning with the live weigh-in of both fighters at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

The cable net will also carry the pre-fight special at 7 p.m. Saturday

before the 9 p.m. match. After the match Fuel TV will also have the

post-fight special, scheduled for 10 p.m.

UFC

President Dana White will join Curt Menefee (from Fox NFL Sunday),

while current fighter Brock Lesnar will join as an analyst and announcer

Joe Rogen will be conducting prefight interviews. Rogen and longtime

UFC announcer Mike Goldberg will call the fight for Fox.

Fox Deportes, the Spanish-language channel, will air the final

installment of Cain Velasquez: Brown Pride at Friday at 7 p.m., before

airing an encore of all three episodes on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.

Fox Deportes will also carry some of the preliminary fights, beginning

at 7 p.m., along with the main event. Rodrigo Arana, Mario Delgado and

Troy Santiago will call the action.

FoxSports.com

will live stream the press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Thursday's

(Nov. 10) open workout, Friday's weigh-in and the nine undercard bouts.