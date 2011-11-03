Fox Outlines Plan for Nov. 12 Inaugural UFC Bout
Fox
outlined its coverage plans for its inaugural UFC broadcast on Nov. 12,
featuring 4 ½ hours of fight coverage beginning the night before (Nov.
11).
The
match, a heavyweight title fight between reigning champ Cain Velasquez
and Junior dos Santos, will be the first UFC fight to air on broadcast
television.
As
expected, Fuel TV will handle all of the pre- and post-fight duties,
beginning with the live weigh-in of both fighters at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
The cable net will also carry the pre-fight special at 7 p.m. Saturday
before the 9 p.m. match. After the match Fuel TV will also have the
post-fight special, scheduled for 10 p.m.
UFC
President Dana White will join Curt Menefee (from Fox NFL Sunday),
while current fighter Brock Lesnar will join as an analyst and announcer
Joe Rogen will be conducting prefight interviews. Rogen and longtime
UFC announcer Mike Goldberg will call the fight for Fox.
Fox Deportes, the Spanish-language channel, will air the final
installment of Cain Velasquez: Brown Pride at Friday at 7 p.m., before
airing an encore of all three episodes on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
Fox Deportes will also carry some of the preliminary fights, beginning
at 7 p.m., along with the main event. Rodrigo Arana, Mario Delgado and
Troy Santiago will call the action.
FoxSports.com
will live stream the press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Thursday's
(Nov. 10) open workout, Friday's weigh-in and the nine undercard bouts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.