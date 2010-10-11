Fox Orders Two New Animated Comedies

Fox has

ordered two new animated comedies set to bow next season on the network.

Napoleon

Dynamite is an adaptation of the 2004 cult hit of the same name. The animated

version will be voiced by the cast of the original film, including star Jon

Heder as the title character. Jared and Jerusha

Hess, who wrote and directed the film, are also helming Fox's animated spinoff.

Allen

Gregory is from executive producer Jonah Hill (Superbad, Get Him to the

Greek), and follows a brilliant seven-year-old as he navigates elementary

school with average kids. Hill co-wrote the script with Yes Man scribes

Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul.

Napoleon

Dynamite received a six-episode order, while Allen Gregory has received

an order for seven. Both series are from 20th Century

Fox Television while Allen Gregory is a co-production with former News Corp. chief Peter

Chernin's shingle Chernin Entertainment.

Fox added one new animated half-hour last season, Family Guy

spin-off The Cleveland Show, which has been renewed through 2011. And

the network has Bob's Burgers set to bow midseason.