Fox Orders Two New Animated Comedies
Fox has
ordered two new animated comedies set to bow next season on the network.
Napoleon
Dynamite is an adaptation of the 2004 cult hit of the same name. The animated
version will be voiced by the cast of the original film, including star Jon
Heder as the title character. Jared and Jerusha
Hess, who wrote and directed the film, are also helming Fox's animated spinoff.
Allen
Gregory is from executive producer Jonah Hill (Superbad, Get Him to the
Greek), and follows a brilliant seven-year-old as he navigates elementary
school with average kids. Hill co-wrote the script with Yes Man scribes
Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul.
Napoleon
Dynamite received a six-episode order, while Allen Gregory has received
an order for seven. Both series are from 20th Century
Fox Television while Allen Gregory is a co-production with former News Corp. chief Peter
Chernin's shingle Chernin Entertainment.
Fox added one new animated half-hour last season, Family Guy
spin-off The Cleveland Show, which has been renewed through 2011. And
the network has Bob's Burgers set to bow midseason.
