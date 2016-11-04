Fox Orders Two More ‘Simpsons’ Seasons

Fox has ordered 29th and 30th seasons of The Simpsons, which will take the beloved animated series to 669 episodes. Fox notes that would be the highest total of any primetime scripted show, ahead of Gunsmoke’s 635.

“This is yet another record-setting moment for what is truly a landmark series,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “The Simpsons has meant so much to the network, the studio and everyone at Fox, and its continued cultural impact around the globe is a testament to the combined brilliance of Matt [Groening], Jim [Brooks] and Al [Jean]. Congratulations to everyone who works on this groundbreaking series–from the voice cast and producers to the writers and production team–you comprise one of the greatest collections of creative talent in the history of the medium.”

Recently marking its 600th episode, The Simpsons is in production on its 28th season. It has won 32 Emmy Awards since debuting at the tail end of 1989.

Season-to-date, The Simpsons is averaging 7.2 million total multi-platform viewers, according to Fox.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Brooks, Groening and Jean are the executive producers.

Fox quoted Simpsons patriarch Homer Simpson as saying, “Take that Gunsmoke! You lost a race you didn't even know you were running!”