FoxOrders Two More Seasons of 'Hell's Kitchen'

Fox has ordered an

11th and 12th season of Hell's Kitchen, one of its cooking competition

series featuring chef Gordon Ramsay.

In

the series, Ramsay puts aspiring restaurateurs through an intense culinary

academy, with the winner awarded a "life-changing" grand prize.

Hell's Kitchen is scheduled to begin

its 10th season May 29 at 8 p.m., and will add a second

night starting June 4 at 9 p.m. Its ninth-season

finale in September 2011 drew a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The

series is produced by ITV Studios America in association with A. Smith &

Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive

producers.