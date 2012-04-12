FoxOrders Two More Seasons of 'Hell's Kitchen'
Fox has ordered an
11th and 12th season of Hell's Kitchen, one of its cooking competition
series featuring chef Gordon Ramsay.
In
the series, Ramsay puts aspiring restaurateurs through an intense culinary
academy, with the winner awarded a "life-changing" grand prize.
Hell's Kitchen is scheduled to begin
its 10th season May 29 at 8 p.m., and will add a second
night starting June 4 at 9 p.m. Its ninth-season
finale in September 2011 drew a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.
The
series is produced by ITV Studios America in association with A. Smith &
Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive
producers.
