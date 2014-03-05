Fox Orders Up Third Season Of 'MasterChef Junior'

Fox has placed an order for an eight episode third season of MasterChef Junior, the network announced Wednesday with producers Shine America and One Potato Two Potato.

A second season of the kids' cooking competition series was given the greenlight in December. Seasons two and three will begin production this spring.

"MasterChef Junior has proven itself to be the little show with a big bite—so big, we’ve picked it up for a third season," said Simon Andreae, executive VP of alternative entertainment at Fox. "It's incredible to see how unbelievably creative and skilled kids can be in the kitchen—some before they’ve even learned how to SPELL what they're cooking! We can't wait to meet the talent that our judges discover in the next two cycles."

Season one of Masterchef Junior averaged 5.1 million total viewers. The show pits kids against each other in a cooking competition judged by Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliot. It is produced by Shine America and One Potato Two Potato, and based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Shine. The series is executive produced Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Paul Franklin, Robin Ashbrook, Ramsay, Adeline Ramage Rooney, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler.