FoxOrders Third Season of 'MasterChef'

Fox announced

Thursday that it has ordered a third season of its cooking competition series, MasterChef.

The show pits

amateur cooks against one another to prove to Chefs Gordon Ramsey and Graham

Elliot, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich that they have what it takes to be a chef.

The season-two finale of MasterChef on Aug. 16 posted a 2.6 rating in the adults

18-49 demo.

The first casting

call will be Oct. 29 in Los Angeles; additional cities include Boston, Miami,

Atlanta, New York and Washington, D.C.

Fox also announced it has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for a ninth season. SYTYCD finished its eighth season ranked #1 in its time period in the demo.

"For the past eight seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has been a huge part of our success. We are excited to bring the series and an incredible set of new dancers back for another fantastic season," said Mike Darnell, president, alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.