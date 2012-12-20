Fox Orders Tenth Season of 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Fox has ordered a tenth season of So You Think You Can

Dance.





The reality dance competition's ninth season ranked No. 1 in

its time period among adults 18-49 and 18-34 this past summer.





"I couldn't be more proud of the amazing work that

Nigel and the entire So You Think You Can Dance team has done over the

past nine seasons," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative

entertainment for Fox. "This show is truly one of the most

compelling series on television and I can't wait to bring it back for season

10."





Auditions kick off Jan. 18 in Austin.