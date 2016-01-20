Fox Orders Survival Series ‘Kicking & Screaming’ From Lionsgate

Fox has ordered the competition series Kicking & Screaming from executive producer Matt Kunitz (Wipeout, Fear Factor) in association with Lionsgate Television. The series drops unlikely duos—survivalists and pampered couch potatoes—“in a forbidding wilderness where they must overcome dangerous animals, raging rivers, hunger and extreme weather,” says Fox.

“Pairing high-level experts with high-maintenance novices struck us as a perfect way to extract comedy from the survival competition genre,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox. “Matt Kunitz has tremendous experience in this field, and together with Lionsgate, we’ve got the perfect partners to lead us on this adventure.”

Kunitz, David Shumsky and Mark Harris created the series, which is executive produced by Kunitz and Anthony Dominici. Rebecca Shumsky Quinn developed the project and is a co-executive producer.

“We’re delighted to venture into the wilderness with Fox and Matt Kunitz as our partners,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Kicking & Screaming has all the earmarks of an important new brand for Lionsgate Television. Matt is a singular creative voice, Fox is the ideal partner and Kicking & Screaming is the perfect property to continue building our momentum in unscripted television.”