Fox Orders Seth MacFarlane's 'Bordertown'

Fox has ordered another animated series from Seth MacFarlane.

The network on Friday picked up Bordertown from MacFarlane and his Family Guy showrunner Mark Hentemann for 13 episodes next season.The series centers around two very different families living in a fictional Southwest town on the U.S.-Mexico border, whose lives become intertwined.

The order comes just as MacFarlane's other Fox series American Dad, is moving to TBS following this season.

Bordertown is from 20th Century Fox TV and was created by Hentemann, who serves as executive producer along with MacFarlane.