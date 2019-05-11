Fox Orders Season Three of ‘The Orville’

Fox has renewed The Orville, setting up a third season for the comedy-drama set in space. Twentieth Century Fox Television produces the show, which was created by Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar are executive producers on the series.

The Orville is set 400 years into the future. It follows the U.S.S. Orville, an exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of space, and issues in everyday life.

Fox conducts its upfront presentation May 13 in New York.