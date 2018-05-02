Fox Orders Season Five of ‘Empire’

Fox has renewed hit drama Empire for a fifth season. The show stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Xzibit, Rumer Willis, Andre Royo and Terrell Carter.

From Imagine Television in association with 20 Century Fox Television, Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, and is executive produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Brett Mahoney and Dennis Hammer.

“Empire is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by Terrence and Taraji, who deliver powerful performances week after week. We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team – Lee, Danny, Brett, Ilene, Sanaa, Brian and Francie – whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to Empire.”

The music-rich drama is averaging 11.3 million total viewers for the 2017/18 broadcast season to date.