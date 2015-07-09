Fox Orders Pilot of ‘Urban Cowboy’ Remake

Fox announced Thursday it has ordered a pilot for a remake of 1980s film Urban Cowboy.

The series will be a modern retelling of the 1980 Paramount drama, which starred Debra Winger and John Travolta as star-crossed lovers in Texas.

Hustle & Flow writer and director Craig Brewer will direct, write and executive produce the pilot. Robert Evans, Sue Naegle and Chris Levinson will join him as executive producers of the one-hour drama.

"In the 35 years since I made the original Urban Cowboy, country music and the influence of Texas has gone stratospheric,” said Evans. “The timing could not be better to continue this story in the television world... And what an ace team of collaborators we have on board to make it happen."

The series is a coproduction between Paramount TV and 20th Century Fox Television.