Fox Orders Musical Comedy Series 'Glee'
By Alex Weprin
The quick demise of CBS’ Viva Laughlin isn’t turning off networks from musical scripted programming.
Fox has given a 13 episode order to Glee, a musical comedy from Nip/Tuck creator Ryan Murphy. The one-hour series follows a school teacher as he takes over the one great but now underwhelming school glee club and tries to take them to the nationals.
Glee will debut on Fox in 2009 with a soundtrack comprised of hit songs from past to present.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.