Fox Orders Musical Comedy Series 'Glee'

The quick demise of CBS’ Viva Laughlin isn’t turning off networks from musical scripted programming.

Fox has given a 13 episode order to Glee, a musical comedy from Nip/Tuck creator Ryan Murphy. The one-hour series follows a school teacher as he takes over the one great but now underwhelming school glee club and tries to take them to the nationals.

Glee will debut on Fox in 2009 with a soundtrack comprised of hit songs from past to present.