Fox Orders More ‘World’s Funniest Fails’

Fox has ordered eight additional episodes of freshman Friday-night unscripted series World’s Funniest Fails.

Hosted by Terry Crews and based on the YouTube channel FailArmy, Fails features comedians analyzing viral blooper videos. In its most recent episode Feb. 6, the show drew a 0.8 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49.

Fails is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jukin Media. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan of DCP, Jonathan Skogmo and Josh Entman of Jukin, and Nicolle Yaron are executive producers.