TCA: Fox Orders ‘Masked Singer’ Spinoff ‘The Masked Dancer’

Pasadena, Calif. — After the success of The Masked Singer, Fox is going ahead with spinoff The Masked Dancer. Fox announced The Masked Dancer at TCA press tour in Pasadena.

Ellen DeGeneres is on board as an executive producer. She has had Masked Dancer segments on her daytime show.

The Masked Singer, with a bunch of contestants in costumes performing for judges, began in January 2019.

Nick Cannon is host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the judges.

The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean format. The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America.

Season two ran in fall 2019 and season three starts after the Super Bowl in February.