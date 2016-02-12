Fox Orders ‘Lethal Weapon’ Pilot

Fox has ordered the drama pilot Lethal Weapon, based on the hit film franchise. Damon Wayans, Sr. has been cast in the lead role of Roger Murtaugh.

Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, are producing the one-hour drama, about a Texas cop and former Navy SEAL, Martin Riggs, who moves to Los Angeles after losing his wife and baby. He is partnered with LAPD detective Murtaugh, who, having recently suffered a heart attack, must avoid stress.

The 1987 film, from Warner Bros. Pictures, starred Mel Gibson as Riggs and Danny Glover as Murtaugh. It spawned three sequels.

Exec producers in the series are Matt Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz and McG, with the latter directing.