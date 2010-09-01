Fox Orders Jamie Foxx Series
Fox has ordered 12 episodes of Jamie Foxx's
sketch comedy series, the network announced Sept. 1.
Foxx will star in and produce the half-hour
primetime entry, which will most likely bow during midseason on Fox.
Foxx got his start as a troupe member on In
Living Color, Keenen Ivory Wayans' ground-breaking sketch series that
aired on Fox in the 1990s.
And Foxx's new show will endeavor to
emulate In Living Color's place in the sketch comedy pantheon.
According to the network press release, The Jamie Foxx Project (working
title) will "offer a fresh take on pop culture, including spoofs of movie
trailers, commercials, TV shows, music videos and celebrities, with a diverse
cast made up of the very best new young comedians on the scene today."
Foxx, an Oscar-winning actor and producer,
will also play host to friends and acquaintances on Hollywood's A-list.
Performer and writer Affion Crocket (The
Boondocks, Dance Flick), will star in the show and also serve as a
producer. Foxx, Marcus King, Jaime Rucker King and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will
serve as executive producers.
"Jamie Foxx's brilliance first
shined on Fox, so it's fantastic to welcome him back to the
network," said Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting
Company. "Jamie is an undeniable comedy powerhouse both as a performer
and a producer, and teamed with the outrageous next-generation comedy of Affion
Crockett, we look forward to the next wave of sketch comedy on Fox."
