Fox Orders Jamie Foxx Series

Fox has ordered 12 episodes of Jamie Foxx's

sketch comedy series, the network announced Sept. 1.

Foxx will star in and produce the half-hour

primetime entry, which will most likely bow during midseason on Fox.

Foxx got his start as a troupe member on In

Living Color, Keenen Ivory Wayans' ground-breaking sketch series that

aired on Fox in the 1990s.

And Foxx's new show will endeavor to

emulate In Living Color's place in the sketch comedy pantheon.

According to the network press release, The Jamie Foxx Project (working

title) will "offer a fresh take on pop culture, including spoofs of movie

trailers, commercials, TV shows, music videos and celebrities, with a diverse

cast made up of the very best new young comedians on the scene today."

Foxx, an Oscar-winning actor and producer,

will also play host to friends and acquaintances on Hollywood's A-list.

Performer and writer Affion Crocket (The

Boondocks, Dance Flick), will star in the show and also serve as a

producer. Foxx, Marcus King, Jaime Rucker King and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will

serve as executive producers.

"Jamie Foxx's brilliance first

shined on Fox, so it's fantastic to welcome him back to the

network," said Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting

Company. "Jamie is an undeniable comedy powerhouse both as a performer

and a producer, and teamed with the outrageous next-generation comedy of Affion

Crockett, we look forward to the next wave of sketch comedy on Fox."