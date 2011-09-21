Fox Orders Hotel Reality Series from Gordon Ramsay

Fox has teamed with Gordon Ramsay for a new unscripted series, Hotel Hell.

In the series, Ramsay and a team of hospitality experts will travel the country fixing struggling hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts. Ramsay, known for his hotheaded stints on Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef, will go head-to-head with owners and staff to try to turn the hotels around.

"Gordon is amazing to work with and no matter what the premise, he delivers every time," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "With an unprecedented three shows already on the air, Gordon is an incredible television success, and we're really thrilled to put him through Hotel Hell on Fox."

Hotel Hell is produced by Ramsay's One Potato Two Potato Inc. with Ramsay, Adeline Ramage Rooney, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serving as executive producers.