Fox Orders Game Show 'BOOM!'

Fox announced Monday that it has given a series order to BOOM! a new game-show format from Keshet DCP. No premiere date was announced.

BOOM! features teams of players diffusing replica bombs by answering trivia questions and cutting through wires. The format has already premiered in Israel and been sold in France.

"Never has a ticking clock been so ingeniously placed at the center of a game, and never has a game more inventively borrowed from the language of a thriller," said Simon Andreae, Fox Broadcasting Company executive VP, alternative entertainment. "It's as if Jack Bauer made brain love with Jeff Foxworthy."

BOOM! is the second series ordered by a U.S. network from Keshet DCP, a joint venture between Dick Clark Productions and Israel's Keshet Media Group. The first series, music competition Rising Star, is scheduled to premiere in summer 2014 on ABC.