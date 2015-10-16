Fox Orders Full Season of 'Rosewood'

Fox has committed to a full season of rookie medical procedural Rosewood, with David Madden, president of entertainment, calling it “a real self-starter for us” that offers a “gorgeous, sexy world that is the perfect complement to Empire.”

In Nielsen’s most current ratings, Rosewood, in the Wednesday 8 p.m. slot, is averaging a 2.2 rating among viewers 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers overall. Including streaming on Hulu and Fox Now, Fox says the average audience for the first two episodes grew to 9.1 million.

“The upcoming episodes are so compelling as we build out the family dynamics, and with today’s order, we’re excited to explore the world of Rosewood even further this season,” said Madden.

Set in Miami, Rosewood stars Morris Chestnut as a private pathologist. The show, created by Todd Harthan, comes from Temple Hill in association with 20th Century Fox Television.