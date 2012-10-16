Fox Orders Up a Fourth Season of 'Bob's Burgers'

Fox on Tuesday renewed animated comedy Bob's Burgers for a fourth season of 22 episodes.

The series -- which follows a third-generation restaurateur as he runs his own burger joint with the help of his wife and their three kids

-- premiered its third season on Sept. 30 to a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49.

"We love Bob's," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "We are really proud of the way the show has grown over the past three seasons -- without losing the unique voice at its core -- and we know that the best is yet to come for Bob's Burgers and its fans."