Fox Orders Fifth Season of 'Kitchen Nightmares'

Another culinary series (Bravo ordered a tenth season of Top Chef) was renewed on Thursday, with Fox ordering a 16-episode fifth season of Kitchen Nightmares.

The series follows notoriously abrasive chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels around the U.S. to help revive struggling restaurants.

Kitchen Nightmares is produced by ITV Studios America and Optomen in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Patricia Llewellyn and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive producers.