Fox Orders Up Fifth Season of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Fox has renewed the animated Bob’s Burgers for a fifth season of 22 episodes, the network announced Thursday.

The comedy averaged a1.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers in its third season, up 5% from the prior year. Its fourth season premieres this Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

“Bob’s Burgers is one of those rare finds that just continues to outdo itself, creatively,” said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment at Fox. “The show has become a key member of our Sunday 'Animation Domination' family, and we're looking forward to attracting new fans with another season.”

20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment produce Bob’s Burgers, which was created by Loren Bouchard.