Fox Orders Event Series ‘Shots Fired’

Fox has ordered the event series Shots Fired from Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, The Secret Life of Bees) and Reggie Rock Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, Notorious).

The dramatic series examines the aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small town in Tennessee. Shots Fired will debut in 2016.

“Gina and Reggie have crafted a profoundly moving portrayal of a timely and sensitive issue that pervades our culture at this very moment,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox. “This is not only an important story to tell, but also an explosive mystery-thriller, and we couldn’t be in better hands both with the creative team behind this, along with the very talented Sanaa Lathan leading the cast.”

Lathan plays an expert investigator who digs into the cases alongside a special prosecutor sent to the town by the Department of Justice.

Shots Fired comes from 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television.

The series is written and executive produced by Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood, and Prince-Bythewood will direct. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo are also executive producers. It is produced by Undisputed Cinema and Imagine Television, in association with 20th Century Fox Television.