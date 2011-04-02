Fox Orders Eight Additional Episodes of ‘Mobbed'

Fox announced Friday that it is ordering eight additional episodes of Mobbed, the unscripted show hosted and executive produced by Howie Mandel.

Thursday

nights debut episode performed well, drawing a 3.8 rating in the

coveted 18-49 demo, and becoming the network's most-watched unscripted

show to follow American Idol in two years, in total viewers.

"Mobbed

exceeded our expectations in every way last night," said Mike Darnell,

president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "The

show clearly connected with viewers, and we look forward to working with

Howie and his team as they travel across the country to capture more of

the shocking surprises, grand-scale performances and extraordinarily

heartfelt moments featured in the first episode."

"Doing this project was a huge undertaking - it was like doing television without a net," said Mandel. "And I can't tell you how thrilled I am that Fox is giving us an opportunity to keep pushing the envelope."