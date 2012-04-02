Fox Orders Dating Reality Show for Summer

Fox has picked up a dating reality series from

FremantleMedia North America to join the network's summer schedule on Thursday,

June 7.

In Take Me Out,

based on the international format, 30 single women meet several bachelors who

each must impress the women in front of a studio audience. Through four rounds,

each woman stands at a lighted podium, keeping her light on for a potential

match and turning it off for suitors that don't impress. Then the bachelor

eliminates the interested ladies until the last two remaining women have to

answer a question in the final round to win a fantasy date.

The host of the series is to be announced.

Take Me Out joins So You Think You Can Dance, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef and the new Gordon Ramsay series Hotel Hell on the Fox summer lineup.