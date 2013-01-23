Fox Orders ‘Dads' Live-Action Comedy From Seth MacFarlane

Updated: 9 p.m. ET

Fox on Tuesday said it has ordered live-action comedy Dads from executive producer Seth

MacFarlane to series, picking up six episodes of the multi-camera show.

Dads follows two successful

men in their 30s who have their lives upended when their fathers unexpectedly

move in with them. The series is from 20th Century Fox Television

and executive producers/writers Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild.

The multi-cam format is a switch for Fox, who current

comedies - Raising Hope, Ben and Kate,

New Girl and The Mindy Project -

are all single camera. The network's 2011 multi-cam effort, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, was canceled

in its first season.

Fox also ordered four comedy pilots (all single-camera): an

untitled Justin Halpern/Patrick Schumacker comedy, Friends & Family, House Rules and To My Assistant.