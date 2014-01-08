Fox Orders Crime Drama 'Backstrom' From Hart Hanson

Fox has given a 13-episode series order to crime drama Backstrom, based on the popular book series of the same name from Leif G.W. Persson.

Created and executive produced by Bones creator Hart Hanson, the drama stars Rainn Wilson as the offensive, irascible detective Everett Backstrom, as he leads his team through cases in Portland. Wilson also serves as producer on the show, which is from 20th Century Fox TV.

The project was initially set up at CBS in contention for this season, but was never picked up. Wilson even tweeted out the stalled pilot's sizzle real in September.

Backstrom joins Fox's previous series orders Hieroglyph, Batman-prequel Gotham and comedy Mulaney.