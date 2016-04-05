Fox Orders Couples Retreat Comedy ‘Famous’

Fox has ordered 10 episodes of the half hour comedy Famous, which debuts June 12. Famous comes from Ralph Farquhar (Real Husbands of Hollywood, Moesha) and Ty Hodges (A Girl Like Grace) and follows a young couple whose relationship is tested when one of them skyrockets to stardom virtually overnight.

The show is filmed in mock-documentary style at a couples therapy session. The couple are both high school teachers with dreams of making it in Hollywood.

Famous is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Farquhar and Hodges are co-creators and writers. Farquhar is an executive producer and Hodges is a supervising producer.