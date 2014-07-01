Fox Nixes ‘Hieroglyph’

Fox has canceled ancient Egypt drama Hieroglyph, the network confirmed Monday.

The project, which was given a straight-to-series order in October, was halted after the network decided the scripts and stories were not creatively headed in the right direction.

Hieroglyph’s cancelation comes as the network moves forward with Batman prequel Gotham, Backstrom, Weird Loners and Last Man on Earth, all of which were ordered straight to series.