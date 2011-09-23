Fox News/Google Debate Tallies Most-Watched Debate This Year

The Fox News/Google Republican debate Thursday night was the

most-watched yet this year, averaging 6.1 million viewers from 9-11 p.m.

It topped the CNN Tea Party debate on Sept. 12 by 2.5million viewers

and the Sept. 7 GOP debate on MSNBC by 700,000 total viewers.

Thursday's debate drew 1.7 million watchers in the target

adults 25-54 demographic, just behind the MSNBC debate's 1.72 million in the

demo and topping last week's Tea Part debate by 600,000 adults 25-54.