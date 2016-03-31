Fox News' Van Susteren to Interview Trump

Fox News Channel's Greta Van Susteren will host a town hall with GOP candidate Donald Trump April 3 from Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin primary is April 5 (42 delegates at stake), with Trump trailing Sen. Ted. Cruz the state in the latest polls.

Both Van Susteren, host and moderator of On the Record, and audience members will question Trump. Van Susteren is a native of Wisconsin and ,says Fox, is the longest-serving cable news anchor.