Fox News Town Hall Draws 2.6 Million Viewers

Fox News Channel’s Democratic Town Hall delivered 2.6 million viewers in the 6 p.m. hour Monday, including 473,000 watchers in the key demo. Dubbed Special Report, the salon was hosted by Bret Baier, FNC chief political anchor.

It picked up another 1.1 million viewers when it was rebroadcast at 11 p.m.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders turned out in Detroit, Michigan for the event. That state, and others, holds its primary Tuesday.

It was Clinton’s first appearance on FNC in two years.