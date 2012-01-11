Fox News Tops New Hampshire Primary Ratings

The early victory call for Mitt Romney in the New Hampshire

primary Tuesday meant a slightly decreased audience for cable news coverage

compared to last week's Iowa caucus race that went into the wee hours of the

morning.

Fox News again topped the ratings, drawing 2.25 million

total viewers and 550,000 in the 25-54 demo in primetime (all the news networks

called the race in Romney's favor at the close of polls at 8 p.m.)

CNN was second with 1.11 million total viewers and 401,000

in the key demo and MSNBC was third with 1.05 million total viewers and 245,000

demo viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

Fox News was up about 4% in total viewers over its prior

four Tuesdays in primetime (not counting the Jan. 3 Iowa Caucus) while gains at

the other networks were more noticeable -- 106% at CNN and 17% at MSNBC. Looking

at the demo, FNC grew 15%, MSNBC was up 21% and CNN improved 164%.