Fox NewsTops Iowa Caucus Coverage Ratings

Mitt

Romney's razor-thin victory over Rick Santorum in the Iowa Caucuses Tuesday

kept the cable news networks in live coverage through 3 a.m. and drove ratings

for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Fox News

easily beat out the other networks in viewership, drawing 2.63 million total

viewers and 684,000 adults 25-54 in primetime (8-11 p.m.) according to Nielsen

fast nationals. CNN was second with 1.31 million total viewers and 486,000

adults 25-54 and MSNBC posted 1.2 million total viewers and 303,000 in the

target demo.

From 11

p.m.-3 a.m. (Romney's victory was announced around 2:30 a.m. ET), the horse

race was the same, with FNC topping with 1.82 million total viewers and 645,000

in the demo. CNN had 839,000 total viewers and 347,000 in the demo while MSNBC

had 693,000 and 228,000, respectively.

CNN, which

routinely sees its ratings benefit from breaking news events, saw the most

improvement over its regular primetime lineup, up 142% in total viewers

compared to the prior four Tuesdays and 220% in the 25-54 demo.