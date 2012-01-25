Fox News Tops Cable SOTU Coverage
Unsurprisingly, Fox News topped the ratings for coverage of
President Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
FNC drew 3.81 million total viewers for the speech, which
ran from 9:11-10:17 p.m. ET. MSNBC edged out a second-place finish with 2.82 million
total viewers and CNN had 2.67 million, according to Nielsen national ratings.
For the post-debate analysis, FNC actually increased its
viewership, attracting 4.25 million watchers from 10:17-10:28 p.m. ET, well
above MSNBC's 2.73 million viewers and CNN's 2.65 million in the time period.
All of the networks also carried the Republican response,
given by Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, which drew 4.22 million viewers on Fox
News, 2.41 million on MSNBC and 2.2 million on CNN.
On broadcast, NBC was the most-watched network for the
post-debate analysis from 10:16-10:30, delivering 7.46 million total viewers.
ABC was second with 6.36 million and CBS was third with 5.78 million. NBC
stayed with analysis until 11 p.m. while ABC and CBS ran comedy repeats.
