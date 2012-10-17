Fox News Tops Cable Ratings for Second Debate
Fox News again led the cable news networks in coverage of
Tuesday night's second presidential debate, averaging 11.1 million total
viewers from 9-10:45 p.m., according to Nielsen fast national ratings data.
CNN was the second most-watched with 5.75 million total
viewers to MSNBC's 4.91 million viewers. In the news target adults 25-54 demo,
the ratings stacked up the same: FNC had 3.46 million demo viewers, CNN drew
2.58 million viewers and MSNBC averaged 1.92 million.
Fox News and MSNBC's ratings were up over the first
presidential debate on Oct. 3 in both measures, while CNN was down in total viewersthough up in the demo.
Total viewership numbers for the debate will be released later
Wednesday afternoon.
