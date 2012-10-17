Fox News Tops Cable Ratings for Second Debate

Fox News again led the cable news networks in coverage of

Tuesday night's second presidential debate, averaging 11.1 million total

viewers from 9-10:45 p.m., according to Nielsen fast national ratings data.

CNN was the second most-watched with 5.75 million total

viewers to MSNBC's 4.91 million viewers. In the news target adults 25-54 demo,

the ratings stacked up the same: FNC had 3.46 million demo viewers, CNN drew

2.58 million viewers and MSNBC averaged 1.92 million.

Fox News and MSNBC's ratings were up over the first

presidential debate on Oct. 3 in both measures, while CNN was down in total viewersthough up in the demo.

Total viewership numbers for the debate will be released later

Wednesday afternoon.