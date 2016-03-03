Fox News Teams With Instagram

Fox News said Wednesday it was offering a behind the scenes look at its March 3 GOP debate from Detroit on Instagram.

Fox said it would be the first news net to assign its photojournalists to cover a debate exclusively for the social media site.

The content will be featured on Instagram's Explore tab, available to Instagram's 100 million-plus U.S. users.

Providing insights along with the photos will be debate moderator Brett Baier (@bretbaier).

“During commercial breaks, a lot of the candidates come up to the desk and work the refs a little bit … ‘I’m not getting enough questions,’ Baier says on the site.