Fox News Taps Neil Cavuto for Live Saturday Morning News Show

Fox News in January will launch a new live Saturday morning news show anchored by Neil Cavuto, the network said Wednesday.



The two-hour series, Cavuto Live, debuts Jan. 20 and will feature the Fox News and Fox Business Network personality as he examines the major headlines impacting business and politics along with a rotating panel of industry experts each week, said the network.



Cavuto will continue to host Fox News’ weekday series Your World With Neil Cavuto as well as his Fox Business Network series Cavuto Coast To Coast in addition to his new duties for Cavuto Live, said network officials.



“In an era of unprecedented breaking news, much of it about politics and the economy, it is imperative that we provide our viewers with the most live coverage throughout the entire week,” said Jay Wallace, president of news for Fox News.



Fox News president of programming Suzanne Scott added: “Neil’s 30 years of experience in covering the intersection of Wall Street and Washington make him the ideal candidate to anchor this new programming and we are grateful for him taking on this added role, now helming 17 hours of live programming across both FNC and FOX Business Network.”