Fox News Takes Top Spot on Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News Channel was the most watched cable network in primetime last week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, topping all cable networks, Nielsen said. Last week’s winner, ESPN, was second with 2.3 million, followed by MSNBC with 1.9 million viewers and Hallmark Channel with 1.8 million watchers, said the network.

USA (1.2 million viewers), AMC and TBS (tied with 1.1 million viewers); HGTV and History (tied with 1 million) and NFL Network (945,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News continued its domination of the total-day rankings, finishing first for the eighth consecutive week, besting MSNBC, Hallmark, ESPN and Nickelodeon.

ESPN was the top choice among adults 18-49 in primetime and on a 24-hour basis, Nielsen said.

Most Watched Cable Shows Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Date                                  Show                                    Network                      Total Viewers
11/5                The Walking Dead                                  AMC                            8.5 million

11/2              Thursday Night Football (Buf/N.Y. Jets)    NFL Network                  5.8 million

11/4                  College Football Ohio State/Iowa            ESPN                           4.1 million

11/2                         Hannity                                      Fox News                          3.7 million

11/5       Hallmark Movie: Miss Christmas                        Hallmark                      3.6 million

10/30           Hannity                                                      Fox News                  3.5 million

11/2       Tucker Carlson Tonight                                    Fox News                  3.3 million

10/30      Tucker Carlson Tonight                                    Fox News                3.2 million

10/30         The Ingraham Angle                                      Fox News                  3.2 million

10/30      The Rachel Maddow Show                                 MSNBC                      3.2 million

Source: Nielsen

