Fox News Takes Top Spot on Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News Channel was the most watched cable network in primetime last week, according to Nielsen.



Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, topping all cable networks, Nielsen said. Last week’s winner, ESPN, was second with 2.3 million, followed by MSNBC with 1.9 million viewers and Hallmark Channel with 1.8 million watchers, said the network.



USA (1.2 million viewers), AMC and TBS (tied with 1.1 million viewers); HGTV and History (tied with 1 million) and NFL Network (945,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.



Fox News continued its domination of the total-day rankings, finishing first for the eighth consecutive week, besting MSNBC, Hallmark, ESPN and Nickelodeon.



ESPN was the top choice among adults 18-49 in primetime and on a 24-hour basis, Nielsen said.



Most Watched Cable Shows Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

Date Show Network Total Viewers

11/5 The Walking Dead AMC 8.5 million



11/2 Thursday Night Football (Buf/N.Y. Jets) NFL Network 5.8 million



11/4 College Football Ohio State/Iowa ESPN 4.1 million



11/2 Hannity Fox News 3.7 million



11/5 Hallmark Movie: Miss Christmas Hallmark 3.6 million



10/30 Hannity Fox News 3.5 million



11/2 Tucker Carlson Tonight Fox News 3.3 million



10/30 Tucker Carlson Tonight Fox News 3.2 million



10/30 The Ingraham Angle Fox News 3.2 million



10/30 The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC 3.2 million



Source: Nielsen



Related: Nielsen to Include Comcast Set-Top Box Data in Ratings