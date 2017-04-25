Fox News Stays Strong Amidst Lineup Change

Related: Some Advertisers Return for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show



Tucker Carlson Tonight, holding down the 8 p.m. slot for Fox News following Bill O’Reilly’s dismissal, had 3.2 million total viewers Monday, according to Nielsen, easily winning the 8 p.m. race, where MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had 1.5 million total viewers and CNN’s Anderson Cooper had 1.0 million.

Carlson won the race in viewers 25-54 too, at 636,124, ahead of Hayes (369,842) and Cooper (351,646).

Fox News’ The Five also did well in its new slot, winning among 9 p.m. players with 2.8 million total viewers, ahead of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow at 2.2 million and CNN’s The Lead at 881,724. The Five won a tight 25-54 race, its 568,064 ahead of Maddow’s 523,640, with CNN at 304,840.

Fox News’ Hannity won its usual 10 p.m. slot with 2.6 million total viewers and 543,452 in 25-54. MSNBC’s Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell drew 1.7 million and nearly 380,000, while CNN did a 951,710 and 329,629.



(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)