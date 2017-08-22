Fox News Stays Hot in Weekly Cable Ratings Race

Fox News continued its blistering summer ratings performance last week as it once again dominated the primetime and total day ratings charts.



Fox News averaged 2 million viewers during the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20 to top the cable primetime ratings charts for the 12thconsecutive week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by USA Network and HGTV with 1.4 million viewers each, and TBS and CNN, tied with 1.3 million watchers.



ESPN, History and A&E (tied with 1 million viewers) and Investigation Discovery (984,000) rounded out the top 10, according to Nielsen.



(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)