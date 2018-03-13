Fox News Stays Hot In Ratings Race

Fox News cruised to an eighth straight weekly primetime ratings win, Nielsen said Tuesday.



The network drew 2.2 million viewers in primetime during the week of March 5-11, besting MSNBC’s 1.8 million viewers and ESPN’s 1.6 million watchers, according to Nielsen. HGTV (1.4 million) and History (1.2 million) rounded out the top five.



On a total day basis, Fox News averaged 1.3 million, topping MSNBC (999,000), Nickelodeon (951,000), HGTV (802,000) and ESPN (786,000) for its ninth win in a row within the category, said Nielsen.



This story was originally published on multichannel.com.