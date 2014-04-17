Fox News Signs Wallace to Multiyear Extension

Chris Wallace has inked a new multiyear deal with Fox News that will take the veteran into his sixth decade of broadcasting.

The award-winning Wallace, who joined Fox News in 2003, will continue to serve as the anchor and moderator of Fox News Sunday, the public affairs show that bows on Fox Broadcasting Co. and then encores on Fox News Channel. 2014 marks Wallace’s, who began working as a 16-year-old as a gofer for Walter Cronkite during the 1964 Republican National Convention, 50th year in the broadcasting industry.

“Chris is a renowned journalist whose hard-hitting interviews and lifetime of dedication to the news have established him as one of the best in the industry,” said Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. “We are pleased he will continue his exceptional work on Fox News for years to come.”

