Fox News Signs Stacey Dash as Contributor

Fox News has signed actress and activist Stacey Dash, best known for her role in the 1995 film Clueless, as a contributor.

Dash, who has made headlines with her conservative views, will appear across multiple daytime and primetime programs.

“Stacey is an engaging conversationalist whose distinctive viewpoints amongst her Hollywood peers have spawned national debates – we’re pleased to have her join Fox News,” said Bill Shine, executive VP of programming for Fox News.

Dash was a vocal supporter of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney during the 2012 election and has come under fire for supporting former Food Network chef Paula Deen during her racial slur scandal.