Fox News Sets Ratings Record With ‘Super Tuesday’ Coverage

Fox News was the big ratings winner during last night’s Super Tuesday presidential primaries and caucuses, drawing 4.9 million viewers in primetime, according to early Nielsen ratings.

The network’s 4.9 million viewers for its America’s Election Headquarters coverage anchored by Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly topped FNC’s previous high of 4.4 million for the network’s Feb. 1 primetime coverage of the Iowa Caucus.

CNN drew 4.1 million viewers for its Super Tuesday coverage, while MSNBC averaged 1.9 million viewers in primetime, according to Nielsen.

