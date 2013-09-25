Fox News Sets Gretchen Carlson for 2 P.M. Debut
Gretchen Carlson will be taking over the 2 p.m. timeslot on
Fox News, the network announced Wednesday, with a new one-hour daytime program
to premiere on Sept. 30.
The Real Story with
Gretchen Carlson will focus on currents events from general news and crime
to politics and investigative reports. She will interview newsmakers, lead
in-depth panel debates and utilize social media to enlist viewer feedback.
"Throughout her career, Gretchen has
showcased her talents as a strong interviewer and skilled moderator, both of
which will serve her well as she offers viewers a fresh take on the news," said
Michael Clemente, executive VP for news at Fox News Channel.
The network also announced that Bill
Hemmer and Alisyn Camerota will co-anchor America's
News HQ weekdays at 1 p.m. leading into Real
Story. The two programs replace America
Live with Megyn Kelly on the schedule as Kelly is set to move to 9 p.m.
starting Oct. 7 in a shakeup of the cable news network's primetime lineup.
Carlson, who joined FNC in 2005, was most recently cohost of
morning show Fox & Friends,
departing that show to make way for Elisabeth Hasselbeck.
