Fox News Sets Gretchen Carlson for 2 P.M. Debut

Gretchen Carlson will be taking over the 2 p.m. timeslot on

Fox News, the network announced Wednesday, with a new one-hour daytime program

to premiere on Sept. 30.

The Real Story with

Gretchen Carlson will focus on currents events from general news and crime

to politics and investigative reports. She will interview newsmakers, lead

in-depth panel debates and utilize social media to enlist viewer feedback.

"Throughout her career, Gretchen has

showcased her talents as a strong interviewer and skilled moderator, both of

which will serve her well as she offers viewers a fresh take on the news," said

Michael Clemente, executive VP for news at Fox News Channel.

The network also announced that Bill

Hemmer and Alisyn Camerota will co-anchor America's

News HQ weekdays at 1 p.m. leading into Real

Story. The two programs replace America

Live with Megyn Kelly on the schedule as Kelly is set to move to 9 p.m.

starting Oct. 7 in a shakeup of the cable news network's primetime lineup.

Carlson, who joined FNC in 2005, was most recently cohost of

morning show Fox & Friends,

departing that show to make way for Elisabeth Hasselbeck.