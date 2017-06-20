Fox News Rolls to Fourth Straight Weekly Cable Primetime Ratings Win

The busy and unpredictable cable news cycle continues to fuel Fox News Channel as the network won its fourth consecutive weekly cable primetime ratings race of the early summer TV season, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers for the period of June 12 to June 18, topping all basic cable networks, said Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by HGTV and TBS, each with 1.4 million viewers.

USA Network finished fifth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by History (1.1 million viewers) CNN (1 million); ESPN (964,000), Discovery Channel (940,000) and Investigation Discovery (939,000), said Nielsen.

Fox News was also the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis for the 24thconsecutive week, besting Nickelodeon, MSNBC, Disney Channel and CNN.



